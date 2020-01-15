Ruby Wright DeWitt, 91, of Fincastle, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Margaret Wright; brother, Joe Wright; and sisters, Maggie Davis and Louise Wright.

She was an Air Force Registered Nurse serving during the Korean War. She retired from nursing with over 45 years of service.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Rick (Peggy) DeWitt, Jay and Linda DeWitt, and Deborah and David Auer; grandchildren, Christy, Richard, Holly, Dawn, Chad, Amy, Stephen, and Erin; numerous great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Karen Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with memorial services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.