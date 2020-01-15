Thomas Victor Cooper, 72, of Daleville, passed away January 6, 2020, at Brookdale Roanoke Memory Care Center as the result of Alzheimer’s dementia.

Tom grew up in Keokee, Va., a coal-mining community in Southwest Virginia. He graduated from Keokee High School and Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City, Tenn. He taught and coached at Dryden High School in Dryden, Va., for two years. His remaining working years were for Fraley’s Inc., a family-owned coal mining business in Big Stone Gap, Va. He and his wife, Connie, moved to Fincastle in 2009. His home church was Fincastle Baptist Church in Fincastle.

Jack Cooper and Doris Abercrombie Cooper, his parents, preceded him in death. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Connie Fraley Cooper; sons Matt Cooper of Fincastle, and Jon Cooper (Ashlyn) of Daleville; grandchildren, Chase Cooper, Alan Bayse (Kristen), Lyla Cooper, Mason Cooper and Georgia Cooper; great-grandchildren Aubrey and Jase Bayse. Jerry Fraley, brother-in-law, and Louise Palmer also survive, along with special cousins Carol and Keith Strevel, Lucrecia and Larry Thomas, Phil and Brenda Cooper, Susan Brown, and Martha and Rusty Necessary.

Tom loved his Heavenly Father, his family, all sports, especially golf, at which he excelled. He also enjoyed owning, restoring and driving antique vehicles.

The memorial service was held at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, Va. on January 11. The Rev. Alan Collier and the Rev. Kevin Cummings officiated. Visitation was from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial was in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Fincastle Baptist Church, P.O. Box 707, Fincastle, 24090.

The Cooper family sincerely thanks Brian Burrall, a former caregiver, all the caregivers at Brookdale Roanoke Memory Care, and Intrepid Hospice of Roanoke. May God bless each and every one of you.