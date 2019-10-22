Blacksburg will be the site of the Metro Cross Country Meet today, and both Lord Botetourt and James River will be competing.

The Metro includes most of the teams from the Roanoke Valley and has been an annual fall event since the mid ’70s. Botetourt should be competitive in both the boys and girls races this year after warming up with a good run in the MileStat Invitational at Pole Green Park in Richmond Saturday.

Botetourt ran in the “B” Division of the meet in Richmond. The top 30 teams were chosen to run in the “A” Division of this large and prestigious meet and Botetourt was one of the teams selected by the meet directors.

“We were selected for ‘A’ in boys and girls but since the races started at 8:30 a.m. we couldn’t go since we had planned travel the morning of the race,” said LB coach Robert Sullivan. “So, we requested to run both squads in the ‘B’ race.”

Botetourt’s girls finished second in the division behind Collegiate High, and Sydney Vokus was the individual winner with a time of 19:22 over 5,000 meters. Gracie Barron was 16th and other scorers for LB included Lauren Duff in 38th, Katie Cross in 40th and Anna Hoover in 56th. There were 42 complete teams and many individuals in the “B” Division.

The LB boys were 10th among 54 teams with Courtland finishing first. Leading the way for LB was Tyler Meade in 25th place at 17:24. Other scorers were Evan Poff in 79th, Alex Hawkins in 81st, Evan Gates at 112 and Cole Stelter at 119.