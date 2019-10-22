The James River volleyball team will be looking to pick up a win Thursday when the Knights travel to Floyd County for volleyball.

River split two district matches last week. The Knights beat Alleghany in three sets, then lost to Radford in four on Thursday in Springwood. The Bobcats won 25-16, 23-25, 26-24 and 25-16. River had 46 kills to 37 for the Bobcats but still lost the match. Sage Beddingfield had 14 kills and Morgan Marshall had 15 to lead River and Rachel Hix had 41 assists.

River was at Carroll County on Tuesday but results were too late for publication. The Knights will wrap up the regular season on October 31 with a home match against Giles.

River came into the week at 7-13 overall.

