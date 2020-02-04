The Blue Ridge District track meet, with Lord Botetourt High, will be held this Saturday at Heritage High School in Lynchburg. It’s an evening meet and will start after the Seminole District meet concludes, which is also at Heritage Saturday.

The Three Rivers District does not have a district meet. The next meet for the James River team will be on February 21 at Roanoke College when the Region 2C meet is scheduled.

Both local teams competed in a jayvee meet at Heritage last weekend. River won the 4×400 girls relay and took third in the 4×200. Maddie Malue took third in the 55 hurdles for LB.

The Cavaliers also competed in the Wally Gilbert Invitational at Heritage. Savion Moon took second in the 55 boys hurdles and Jeremiah Emmons-Mayo was third.

The LB team competed in a “Polar Bear” meet on the outside track at Blacksburg. The boys 4×800 team of Bryson Cook, Evan Gates, Evan Poff and Alex Hawkins took third.