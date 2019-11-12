Dabney S. Lancaster Community College students and area individuals, organizations and businesses were honored during the annual Donor Scholar Reception, which honors not only scholarship recipients, but the donors who sponsor DSLCC scholarships or donate to other areas of the college. The event, hosted by the DSLCC Educational Foundation, was held Friday, Oct. 25, in the DSLCC Convocation Center on the Clifton Forge campus. Many of the students’ family members were also in attendance.

More than 130 student scholars, along with representatives from the scholarships they were awarded, were recognized.

Executive Director Rachael Thompson told the audience that the Foundation has awarded an unprecedented $306,000 in scholarships for the current academic year.

DSLCC President Dr. John Rainone and Educational Foundation Board President Michelle Crook welcomed the crowd, and Donna Vaughn, Scholarship Committee co-Chair, made closing remarks.

following recipients from Botetourt County, listed with the scholarships they were awarded, were recognized:

Hannah Brewster – Lumos Networks; Dabney Promise – Botetourt County

Ashley Britt – Vaughn Family Scholarship for Non-Traditional Students

Brianna Dunbar – Bubbles, Bands and Brunch – Cucci’s; Central High School Lucy Gleason Memorial WestRock

Kristine Hall – Arleigh Warwick St.Clair Respiratory Therapy; Dabney Promise – Botetourt County

Rebecca Hall – Dabney Promise – Botetourt County

Andrew Harless – Dabney Promise – Botetourt County; Richard W. Rusk Scholarship for Alternative Energy

Jarrod Hix – Barry Hillsman Forestry; Dabney Promise – Botetourt County; Forestry Drone VFEF

Sarah Lam – Lumos Networks; Dabney Promise – Botetourt County

Elizabeth Rice – Bank of Botetourt, H. Watts Steger III

Brant Ryan – DSLCC Administration of Justice Book; Linda Rose Memorial

Josie Spangler – David and Karyn Warren Scholarship in honor of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Warren; Sue McAllister Peters Memorial Nursing; Dabney Promise – Botetourt County; Durvin Family for Nurses

Naomi Wells – Ferguson Proffit Nursing

Tabitha Wells – Dabney Promise – Alleghany Foundation

Madison Wrenn – Botetourt Kiwanis Club; Vaughn Family for Non-Traditional Students