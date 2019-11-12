|
Students at Greenfield Elementary had a spectacular Red Ribbon Week. This year’s theme was “Send a Message– Be Drug Free!” On Monday, they wore pajamas to dream about a drug-free future. The SCA officers filmed a video called “Greenfield News” which all students watched to learn about the history of Red Ribbon Week. Each student was given a “cellphone” on which they wrote a drug-free message. During lunch, there was a large mailbox displayed in the cafeteria, and each student was able to “mail” their drug-free message.
Each class was given a pumpkin to decorate with a drug-free message. The pumpkins were displayed in the front office and a pumpkin judging contest was held. On Friday, students wore boots to kick drugs to the curb. Each grade level was given a red kickball with drug -ree messages written on it.