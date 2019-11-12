Students at Greenfield Elementary had a spectacular Red Ribbon Week. This year’s theme was “Send a Message– Be Drug Free!” On Monday, they wore pajamas to dream about a drug-free future. The SCA officers filmed a video called “Greenfield News” which all students watched to learn about the history of Red Ribbon Week. Each student was given a “cellphone” on which they wrote a drug-free message. During lunch, there was a large mailbox displayed in the cafeteria, and each student was able to “mail” their drug-free message.

On Tuesday, students wore camo to fight back against drugs. They were also on the hunt for hidden messages around the school that contained drug facts. On Wednesday, students wore tye-dye to say “Peace out to drugs” and signed a pledge during lunch to live a drug-free life. On Thursday, students wore red to celebrate Red Ribbon Week. Each class was given a pumpkin to decorate with a drug-free message. The pumpkins were displayed in the front office and a pumpkin judging contest was held. On Friday, students wore boots to kick drugs to the curb. Each grade level was given a red kickball with drug -ree messages written on it.