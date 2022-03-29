After a delay due to the pandemic, the Eagle Rock Ruritan Club has installed officers for 2022.

At a meeting of the Eagle Rock Community Center Oversight Committee, which includes the Executive Board, Immediate Past President Robert McRae installed the following members to serve in their respective offices: Beth Leffel, president; Brian Marazzi, vice-president; Tommy Hunter, secretary; Steve Vaughn, treasurer; and Penny Neil, three-year director. Two other members continue their service as directors, having been elected in previous years: Robin Bolton, two-year director, and Grace Mundy, one-year director.

The members will resume regular monthly meetings with a fellowship meal on April 19 being provided by the members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Fincastle.

Emmanuel Episcopal Chapel in Eagle Rock operates under the auspices of St. Mark’s. At present, the Northern Botetourt Hymn Sing takes place at Emmanuel Chapel on each second Sunday at 4 p.m. The members of St. Mark’s encourage the people of the Eagle Rock community to consider using Emmanuel Chapel for other worship opportunities. For information, contact the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Office in Fincastle.

As always, members of the Eagle Rock Ruritan Club invite others in the Eagle Rock community and surrounding area to visit the club and consider becoming a member. The Ruritans meet on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Eagle Rock Community Center.