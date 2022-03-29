The Virginia Public Access Project recently released a report of the legislative success rates of members from the 2022 General Assembly session.

Delegate Chris Head (R-Botetourt) ranked in the Top 10 among those in the 100-member Virginia House of Delegates. Del. Head introduced 22 bills in the 2022 session with 15 passing both the House and the Virginia Senate– a 68% success rate.

Additionally, Del. Head had a 100% success rate in the Senate as all 15 of his bills that passed the House also passed the Senate.

In response, Delegate Head had the following to say:

“My legislative agenda throughout my time in the House has remained focused on promoting economic development, reducing regulatory burden, supporting families, and protecting senior adults. And I’m glad that this year I was able to have record success in delivering legislation that will benefit those throughout the Commonwealth, especially in the Roanoke Valley.”

Head has served in the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 17th District since 2012. He is a husband, father, grandfather, and business owner who lives in Botetourt County and owns a senior care business in Roanoke along with Betsy, his wife of 32 years.