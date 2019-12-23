Members of the Eagle Rock Ruritan Club gathered in November to participate in the Zone Two Service Project of preparing tube socks for the Roanoke Rescue Mission. A gross of pairs of socks were stuffed with a candy bar and were delivered to the Mission along with those prepared by the Bonsack/Blue Ridge and the Catawba Ruritan Clubs.

In December, the club met for a meal prepared by Maw and Paw’s Diner of Eagle Rock. Officers for 2020 were installed by Chaplain Robert McRae: President Donna Vaughn, Vice-President Sue Marazzi, Secretary Tommy Hunter, Treasurer Steve Vaughn and three-year Director Robin Bolton.

Chaplain McRae also presented outgoing President Brian Marazzi with a Past-President Pin as a token of appreciation for his service in leading the club.

Club members participated in a Christmas program of Lessons and Carols, hearing again of the birth of Jesus and singing carols accompanied by Tommy Hunter at the keyboard. Bill Critcher led the pledge of allegiance to the flag at the close of the meeting.

“Fellowship, Good Will, and Community Service” is the Ruritan Motto and the next meeting will be January 21 at the Eagle Rock Community Center with a potluck meal. The center is available for rental at a nominal fee. For reservations call 884-2775.