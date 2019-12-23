At the regular Friday meeting, the Botetourt Kiwanis Club heard from Katie Grandelli and Carly Collins, both students at Hollins University. The students talked about the Model UN and Model Arab League conferences they have attended. They were introduced by Dr. Edward Lynch, a professor at Hollins and Kiwanis Club president.

The students described how the Model UN/Model Arab League conferences work. They are assigned a country, and play the role of a representative of that country. This involves doing rapid-fire research, public speaking, negotiating with other representatives and learning parliamentary procedure. The conferences are a great opportunity to take on leadership roles and to understand the world better.

The Kiwanis Club meets each Friday at 7 a.m. at the Botetourt Country Club. For more information, contact any Kiwanian or go to kiwanisclubofbotetourt.org.

