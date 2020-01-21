Home Local News Earns Melvin Jones Fellowship Award Earns Melvin Jones Fellowship Award January 21, 2020 15 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Dave Clark, a member of the Buchanan Lions Club, has earned the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. It is the highest recognition from the Lions Clubs International Foundation given to members who have rendered outstanding community service. Inco-Check RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Austin receives VEDA’s 2019 Legislator of the Year BCPS to receive 2,586 books from Soho Center Work on new Colonial Elementary ‘going good’