Laini Hawkins (left) attended the Daleville/Fincastle Lions Club meeting on January 14 and presented the organization a plaque of appreciation for their support, held by Lion Carole Smith. Laini and her family organized a volleyball tournament, “Spike Sarcoma,” to raise funds for pediatric cancer educators and research. In total, they raised $21,000. Laini attends Lord Botetourt High School. She is in her second year of remission after having surgery to remove cancerous tissue in her leg. Laini wants to be a pediatric doctor.

