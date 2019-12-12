Buchanan Dates to Remember

Shentel Pig Drop – Join Shentel for a Parade Day Pig Drop in the Bedford Street alley between Our Insurance Options and the Buchanan Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 2-3:30 p.m. Shentel will be offering donuts, kids crafts and a chance to win one of 10 hams.

New Buchanan Christmas Merchandise – Looking for a unique gift that says Buchanan? The Buchanan Special Events Committee is selling Christmas ornaments and Christmas shirts during the Community Christmas Markets. The ornaments were made by students at CAMS and feature the Buchanan Swinging Bridge while the shirts feature the trademark Buchanan LOVE sign with a snowflake. Ornaments will be selling for $5 each while long-sleeve tee shirts will sell for $15 and hooded sweatshirts will sell for $25. Proceeds from the sale of these items go toward covering the expenses of Christmas activities.

Buchanan Community Christmas Market – Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Buchanan invites you to being part of or shop at the Buchanan Community Christmas Market. Discover some great Christmas gift ideas from local vendors while exploring downtown Buchanan. In addition to wonderful shops and restaurants, Buchanan will host local vendors selling and demonstrating their wares in the Outdoor Community Christmas Market. If you wish to be a vendor, call 254-1212, Ext. 4.

Festival of Trees – See Christmas through the eyes of a child when you view the seven Christmas trees on display in the Buchanan Library on Main Street. Trees are festooned with hand-crafted decorations made by students from Buchanan Elementary School. The Buchanan Town Improvement Society is asking visitors to consider donating a jar of peanut butter during this time as they try to collect 200 jars of peanut butter to donate to the Buchanan Elementary School Backpack Buddy Program, which provides food for underprivileged students. The display will remain in place through January 2, 2020.

Buchanan Christmas Parade – Saturday, Dec. 14.Come downtown early to take advantage of shopping local including the Community Market before and after the parade. Main Street will close at 3 p.m. for parade line up; then the parade will begin at 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve Luminaries – December 24. Discover why the Town of Buchanan has become known as the “Town that glows with love at Christmas.” Celebrate the town’s history as Buchanan’s Main Street is lined on Christmas Eve with hundreds of luminaries to herald the arrival of Christmas. Volunteers are needed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. Meet in the Carson Memorial parking lot to help place luminaries, then volunteers are needed at 5:30 p.m. to help light luminaries, finishing the beautiful sight. For additional information, call 254-1212, Ext. 4.

Epiphany Bon Fire – Monday, January 6. Buchanan’s Christmas season comes to a close during the “Twelfth Day of Christmas” celebration. Gather on the Town Park at 485 Lowe Street to enjoy the warmth of a bonfire with family, friends and neighbors. The town’s Christmas tree has been made into a Yule Log and built upon with dozens of family Christmas trees added to the pile. The fire will be lit at 7 p.m. as the church bell tolls. Bring your family tree with you to add to the bon fire. For information contact the Buchanan Downtown Revitalization Program at 254-1212, Ext. 4.

‘Winter Interest’ topic of Buchanan Library program

Donna Haley, Roanoke Master Gardener and Naturalist, will be at the Buchanan Library on December 12 at 10 a.m. to present “Winter Interest.” She will share with gardeners on how to plan a garden with “good bones” that anchor a garden throughout the 12 months of the year, especially during the bare winter months. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Buchanan Library. Everyone is welcome to attend the final Master Gardening program for 2109. The Buchanan Library is located at 19795 Main Street, Buchanan, 928-3005.

Library collected peanut butter for BackPac Buddies

The Buchanan Library, along with the Town of Buchanan, is taking donations of peanut butter for distributing to Buchanan Elementary BackPac Buddies. Jars can be dropped off to the library anytime.