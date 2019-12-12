The Grascals will perform on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Attic Production’s D. Geraldine Lawson Performing Arts Center, just south of Fincastle on Route 220. Each year the Twelfth Night Charity presents a concert of free family entertainment for the entire community.

This annual concert had its origin at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Fincastle where the first concert was held over 30 years ago. The concert is free to the public, but admission tickets are required due to limited seating. Patrons are asked to bring voluntary contributions of food and money for the two benefiting charities: the Botetourt County Food Pantry and the Botetourt County Social Services’ Energy Assistance Program. The Food Pantry gives food to needy families, and the Emergency Assistance Program assists economically depressed families and individuals having difficulty paying utility bills.

This year’s performance will feature The Grascals bluegrass band. The Grascals have garnered three Grammy nominations, 2 IBMA Entertainer of the Year awards, late-night TV appearances, frequent guest appearances on The Grand Ole Opry over The Grascals’ 15 years together.

The concert is organized and produced by volunteers from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, and the local community. Advance tickets will be available in December at Bank of Botetourt branches, at Digital Image Printing in Daleville, and by mail at 12th Night Concert, Attn: Treasurer, P.O. Box 277, Fincastle, 24090. Mail requests should include a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Additional information is available at www.stmarksfincastle.org or office@stmarksfincastle.org or call 473-2370.