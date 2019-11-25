Tree lighting, dinner at Eagle Rock Library Monday

The Eagle Rock Library will kick off the holiday season with the third Annual Tree Lighting and Potluck Dinner from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. The Friends of the Library will provide the meats, but ask families to bring a side dish or dessert to share. There will be live music, crafts for the kids, face painting and pictures with Santa (everything is free). Bring a toy to donate to Toys for Bot-E-Tots and get a free entry into the TV/DVD player giveaway. The winners of the TV/DVD giveaway and the 50/50 raffle will be announced at 6:55 p.m.

Buchanan Dates to Remember

Small Business Saturday – Buchanan invites you to celebrate small town America on Saturday, Nov. 30 during Small Business Saturday. Statistics show for every dollar spent at a locally owned business, 68 cents stays local; while for every dollar spent at a national chain, only 43 cents stays local. Visit Buchanan’s Community Christmas Market featuring local crafters, artists and civic groups from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; take advantage of specials at locally owned businesses throughout the day; from 5:30-8:30 p.m. take a carriage ride along Main Street; and at 7 p.m. join in the Buchanan Christmas Tree Lighting followed by extended business hours at participating shops and a special holiday showing of “White Christmas” at the Buchanan Theatre.

Buchanan Christmas Craft & Community Market – Applications are being accepted for the Buchanan Christmas Craft & Community Market. There are two opportunities to participate in this year’s event. The first is on Saturday, Nov. 30, and the second on Saturday, Dec. 14. For additional information, call the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212, Ext. 4.

Buchanan Christmas Parade – Time to start thinking about entering a group in this year’s Buchanan Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14. Churches, civic groups, businesses, antique auto owners and the like are invited to participate in this memory -making tradition 60+ years in the making. Line up for the parade is 3 p.m. with the parade beginning at 4 p.m. For additional information, call the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212 or check the town website at www.townofbuchanan.com.

Buchanan Christmas Theme Gifts – Looking for a unique gift? Buchanan Special Events Committee will be selling Buchanan Christmas Ornaments and Buchanan Christmas Shirts on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Buchanan Community Christmas Market from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ornaments feature the Buchanan Swinging Bridge and are $5 each; Buchanan Christmas Shirts feature the LOVE with a snowflake, long sleeve T-shirts are $15 each and hooded sweatshirts are $25 each. Proceeds will help cover expenses of the Christmas Calendar of Events. Get yours before they sell out.

Buchanan Library seeks Legos to begin a club

Buchanan Library is asking for donations of Legos– new or used– to start a

Lego club next January. Donations can be dropped off any time.

Fincastle Library’s Jingle Bell Jamboree

The third annual Jingle Bell Jamboree, sponsored by the Fincastle Friends of the Library, will feature local artists and craftsmen displaying and selling their works. Some of the items offered will include pottery, wreaths, jewelry, handmade wood products, soaps, scents, cards, ornaments, food, felted items and more.

The Friends of the Library will have items for sale as well. Proceeds from the library’s sales will benefit the library’s children’s programs, including the Summer Reading Program.

The event takes place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7. Admission is free.

Space is limited so anyone interested in selling at the fair should call the library at 928-2700 to reserve a spot. Tables and tablecloths will be provided. A $10 donation for the 5×6-ft. space is requested.

Botetourt’s anniversary celebration starts February 1

Everyone is invited to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Botetourt County from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Lord Botetourt High School, Daleville. Visit botetourtva.gov for a list of events.