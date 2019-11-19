Tip night for Toys 4 Bot-E-Tots

There will be a tip night at Daleville Pizza Hut on November 26 from 4-9 p.m. All tips and donations will go to Toys 4 Bot-E-Tots. Santa will be available to have your picture made with. There will be a mini bake sale also.

Catawba Valley Holiday Market November 23

The Catawba Valley Holiday Market will be held at the Catawba Community Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Road (Rt. 779), from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. There will be more than 30 local vendors with arts and crafts, meats, fall produce and baked goods (no commercial vendors). Breakfast and lunch will be available. It will be on the first floor, including kitchen and restrooms, and an outdoor display. All are handicapped accessible.

Visit catawbafarmersmarket.comfor updates and a complete list of vendors. Additional information along with photos can be found on the Facebook page.

Buchanan Dates to Remember

Small Business Saturday – Buchanan invites you to celebrate small town America on Saturday, Nov. 30 during Small Business Saturday. Statistics show for every dollar spent at a locally owned business, 68 cents stays local; while for every dollar spent at a national chain, only 43 cents stays local. Visit Buchanan’s Community Christmas Market featuring local crafters, artists and civic groups from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; take advantage of specials at locally owned businesses throughout the day; from 5:30-8:30 p.m. take a carriage ride along Main Street; and at 7 p.m. join in the Buchanan Christmas Tree Lighting followed by extended business hours at participating shops and a special holiday showing of “White Christmas” at the Buchanan Theatre.

Buchanan Christmas Craft & Community Market – Applications are being accepted for the Buchanan Christmas Craft & Community Market. There are two opportunities to participate in this year’s event. The first is on Saturday, Nov. 30, and the second on Saturday, Dec. 14. For additional information, call the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212, Ext. 4.

Buchanan Christmas Parade – Time to start thinking about entering a group in this year’s Buchanan Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14. Churches, civic groups, businesses, antique auto owners and the like are invited to participate in this memory -making tradition 60+ years in the making. Line up for the parade is 3 p.m. with the parade beginning at 4 p.m. For additional information, call the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212 or check the town website at www.townofbuchanan.com.

Buchanan Christmas Theme Gifts – Looking for a unique gift? Buchanan Special Events Committee will be selling Buchanan Christmas Ornaments and Buchanan Christmas Shirts on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Buchanan Community Christmas Market from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ornaments feature the Buchanan Swinging Bridge and are $5 each; Buchanan Christmas Shirts feature the LOVE with a snowflake, long sleeve T-shirts are $15 each and hooded sweatshirts are $25 each. Proceeds will help cover expenses of the Christmas Calendar of Events. Get yours before they sell out.

Buchanan Library seeks Legos to begin a club

Buchanan Library is asking for donations of Legos– new or used– to start a

Lego club next January. Donations can be dropped off any time.

Painting class at Fincastle Library

The Fincastle Library is offering “Painting with Rheta Craft” from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. It will be Bob Ross-style landscape paintings. The cost is $55 for instruction and a painting to take home. Payment will be made to Craft at the class. Bring lunch and a drink. To register or for more information, call craft at 739-1665.

Fincastle Library’s Jingle Bell Jamboree

The third annual Jingle Bell Jamboree, sponsored by the Fincastle Friends of the Library, will feature local artists and craftsmen displaying and selling their works. Some of the items offered will include pottery, wreaths, jewelry, handmade wood products, soaps, scents, cards, ornaments, food, felted items and more.

The Friends of the Library will have items for sale as well. Proceeds from the library’s sales will benefit the library’s children’s programs, including the Summer Reading Program.

The event takes place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7. Admission is free.

Space is limited so anyone interested in selling at the fair should call the library at 928-2700 to reserve a spot. Tables and tablecloths will be provided. A $10 donation for the 5×6-ft. space is requested.

Botetourt’s anniversary celebration starts February 1

Everyone is invited to celebrate the 250thanniversary of Botetourt County from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Lord Botetourt High School, Daleville. Visit botetourtva.govfor a list of events.