Christmas Bazaar at Church of God of Prophecy

The Botetourt Church of God of Prophecy at 1 Academy Street in Fincastle will hold its Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Doors will open at 7 a.m. for vendors/crafters ($10 fee for vendors/crafters). Contact Margie Lattimore, 293-8314.

Breakfast items will include sausage gravy and biscuits and a variety of other biscuits. Lunch will feature hot dogs with homemade chili, potato salad, macaroni salad, homemade chili beans, homemade soup, banana pudding, sugar free cake and other baked goods. Proceeds will benefit the church building fund.

Cloverdale Church of the Brethren Thrift Shop

The Thrift Shop has a great selection of winter clothes. Winter sweaters of all sizes and colors are $2 each and ladies winter coats are $5 and beautiful Christmas tops are $1. There are lots and lots of Christmas decoration and gifts. The shop is open each Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Christmas Bazaar at Mount Olivet UMC November 30

The annual Christmas Bazaar at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 26310 Lee Hwy., Buchanan is Saturday, Nov. 30, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be breakfast and lunch, a bake sale, vendors and items made by the Mount Olivet Quilters, with music by the Eagle Mountain Band.

Ebenezer UMC Fall Bazaar November 23

Ebenezer United Methodist Church will have its Fall Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 23. There will be baked goods, crafts and white elephant items. Sausage biscuits, sausage gravy biscuits and coffee will be available until 10 .am. Hot dogs with chili will be served from 10:30 to noon. Ebenezer is located at 85 Nace Road, across from the Virginian Markette.

Thanksgiving events Springwood, Andrew Chapel

Springwood Baptist Church invites everyone to the service on Sunday, Nov. 24 with a Thanksgiving meal after the church service with Pastor Brian Clingenpeel. Bring a favorite vegetable and dessert to enjoy.

That evening there will be a service at 7 p.m. at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 3936 Beaver Dam Road,both churches combined. The speaker will be Brian Clingenpeel from Springwood Baptist.

For more information, contact Stacey Clark at 520-2015 or stacey1130@aol.com.

Troutville churches joint Thanksgiving services

Ebenezer United Methodist Church will host a joint Thanksgiving service on November 24 at 4 p.p. The joint churches are Cave Rock Baptist, Troutville Brethren, Troutville Baptist and Ebenezer UMC. Light refreshments will follow.

Community Thanksgiving Service in Buchanan

The public is invited to attend the Community Thanksgiving Service sponsored by the Buchanan Area Ministerial Association on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The service will begin at 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Assembly of God Church located at 1317 Narrow Passage Road. The speaker will be Pastor Matthew Aldas of Buchanan Presbyterian Church and a time of fellowship and refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall.

Buchanan church offering free Thanksgiving meal

Community Church at 592 Lowe Street is offering a free Thanksgiving meal to those in the community who would like to attend. The buffet line will be open from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. To-go meals are also available and will be delivered to those who are not physically able to attend or do not have transportation. For more information, call Diane at 540-312-4970.

Jewish perspectives on Christmas at Colonial Baptist

Colonial Baptist Church in Blue Ridge invites everyone to special services on Sunday, Dec. 1. The Rev. Dennis Karp with Chosen People Ministries, www.chosenpeople.com, will minister in three services:

9:30 a.m. – “Advent Through Jewish Eyes” – Enhance the days leading up to Christmas by understanding Advent through a Jewish perspective.

10:30 a.m. – “Without Hanukkah, There Would Be No Christmas” – The Christmas/Hanukkah connection, a great story of redemption and sacrifice.

6 p.m. – “Christmas Through Jewish Eyes” – Explore biblical prophecy in relation to the first coming of the promised Messiah of Israel and Savior of the world, Jesus,

There is no charge and a nursery is available for each service. Colonial Baptist Church is located at 221 Hillcrest Streetin Blue Ridge. Call the church office at 977-5683 for more information.

St. Mark’s Christmas Fair December 7

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Daleville will host its 43rd Annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church’s Family Life Center.

Thirty-five local crafters will join with the church to offer many quality crafts, wreaths, decorations, antiques, jewelry, the St. Mark’s Cookbook and much more. They will also have Whaley’s Pecans, both halves and chopped, available packaged in one-pound bags. Botetourt Town & Country Women’s Club members will host their annual silent auction during the sale.

An extensive bakery area will offer a large assortment of homemade candies, cakes, pies, and many other special holiday goodies ready to be eaten or frozen. Canned items will include St. Mark’s Apple Butter and Donna’s Pickles.

Breakfast, snack and lunch foods will be served throughout the day. Breakfast will feature baked oatmeal, breakfast casseroles, sausage biscuits and biscuits with gravy. Lunch follows with Petros-in-A-Bowl as well as hot dogs with chili and many toppings.

Church members have created a beautiful handmade queen-size “Log Cabin Christmas” quilt which is enhanced with a variation of many fabrics and colors. Donation tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and these will be sold at the registration table. The drawing for the quilt and several door prizes will be held at 2 p.m.

Monies raised will support mission projects and the building fund.