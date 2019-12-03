Buchanan Dates to Remember

New Buchanan Christmas Merchandise–

Looking for a unique gift that says Buchanan? The Buchanan Special Events Committee is selling Christmas ornaments and Christmas shirts during the Community Christmas Markets. The ornaments were made by students at CAMS and feature the Buchanan Swinging Bridge while the shirts feature the trademark Buchanan LOVE sign with a snowflake. Ornaments will be selling for $5 each while long-sleeve tee shirts will sell for $15 and hooded sweatshirts will sell for $25. Proceeds from the sale of these items go toward covering the expenses of Christmas activities.

Buchanan Community Christmas Market – Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Buchanan invites you to being part of or shop at the Buchanan Community Christmas Market. Discover some great Christmas gift ideas from local vendors while exploring downtown Buchanan. In addition to wonderful shops and restaurants, Buchanan will host local vendors selling and demonstrating their wares in the Outdoor Community Christmas Market. If you wish to be a vendor, call 254-1212, Ext. 4.

Festival of Trees

See Christmas through the eyes of a child when you view the seven Christmas trees on display in the Buchanan Library on Main Street. Trees are festooned with hand-crafted decorations made by students from Buchanan Elementary School. The Buchanan Town Improvement Society is asking visitors to consider donating a jar of peanut butter during this time as they try to collect 200 jars of peanut butter to donate to the Buchanan Elementary School Backpack Buddy Program, which provides food for underprivileged students. The display will remain in place through January 2, 2020.

Buchanan Christmas Parade– Saturday, Dec. 14.

Come downtown early to take advantage of shopping local including the Community Market before and after the parade. Main Street will close at 3 p.m. for parade line up; then the parade will begin at 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve Luminaries

December 24. Discover why the Town of Buchanan has become known as the “Town that glows with love at Christmas.” Celebrate the town’s history as Buchanan’s Main Street is lined on Christmas Eve with hundreds of luminaries to herald the arrival of Christmas. Volunteers are needed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. Meet in the Carson Memorial parking lot to help place luminaries, then volunteers are needed at 5:30 p.m. to help light luminaries, finishing the beautiful sight. For additional information, call 254-1212, Ext. 4.

Epiphany Bon Fire

Monday, January 6. Buchanan’s Christmas season comes to a close during the “Twelfth Day of Christmas” celebration. Gather on the Town Park at 485 Lowe Street to enjoy the warmth of a bonfire with family, friends and neighbors. The town’s Christmas tree has been made into a Yule Log and built upon with dozens of family Christmas trees added to the pile. The fire will be lit at 7 p.m. as the church bell tolls. Bring your family tree with you to add to the bon fire. For information contact the Buchanan Downtown Revitalization Program at 254-1212, Ext. 4.

Fincastle Library’s Jingle Bell Jamboree

The third annual Jingle Bell Jamboree, sponsored by the Fincastle Friends of the Library, will feature local artists and craftsmen displaying and selling their works. Some of the items offered will include pottery, wreaths, jewelry, handmade wood products, soaps, scents, cards, ornaments, food, felted items and more.

The Friends of the Library will have items for sale as well. Proceeds from the library’s sales will benefit the library’s children’s programs, including the Summer Reading Program.

The event takes place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7. Admission is free. Space is limited so anyone interested in selling at the fair should call the library at 928-2700 to reserve a spot. Tables and tablecloths will be provided. A $10 donation for the 5×6-ft. space is requested.

Bag sale Saturday at Buchanan Library, Solomon’s Mission

The Friends of the Buchanan Library will be holding $2 bag sale on Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., in the basement of the Buchanan Library. There are yard sale items and hundreds of books to stuff into a bag for only $2. The Solomon’s Mission Closet will be holding a Christmas sale at the same time, just a very short walk to each. The entrance to the Buchanan Library and Solomon’s Mission is from Lowe Street or may be accessed through the Library.

Botetourt’s anniversary celebration starts February 1

Everyone is invited to celebrate the 250thanniversary of Botetourt County from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Lord Botetourt High School, Daleville. Visit botetourtva.govfor a list of events.

‘Winter Interest’ topic of Buchanan Library program

Donna Haley, Roanoke Master Gardener and Naturalist, will be at the Buchanan Library on December 12 at 10 a.m. to present “Winter Interest.” She will share with gardeners on how to plan a garden with “good bones” that anchor a garden throughout the 12 months of the year, especially during the bare winter months. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Buchanan Library. Everyone is welcome to attend the final Master Gardening program for 2109. The Buchanan Library is located at 19795 Main Street, Buchanan, 928-3005.