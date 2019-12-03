Women in Agriculture: Roanoke Valley workshops series begins next month.

“Small Rminants, Fowl and Marketing” will be presented by Extension Agent Kate Lawrence in the Fincastle Community Center from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.

This program is focusing on Women in Agriculture around the Roanoke Valley. Virginia Cooperative Extension, Farm Service Agency, Natural Resource Conservation Service, and Mountain Castles Soil and Water Conservation District have all partnered with the common goal of supporting women in agriculture around the Roanoke Valley.

The series will continue after the first of the year with additional meetings covering topics such as gardening, soil health, and farm accounting and record keeping.