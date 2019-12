Fincastle held its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 7. The winners were:

Religious

1st place – First Baptist of Fincastle

2nd place – Fincastle United Methodist Church

3rd place – Fincastle Baptist Church

Non-religious

1st place – The Bank of Fincastle

2nd place – Botetourt County Libraries

3rd place – 4-H Bee Club

Honorable mention

Eagle Rock Shop, Virginia Department of Transportation

Troutville/Buchanan Shop, Virginia Department of Transportation