Managing Someone Else’s Money – Wednesday, Jan. 11, 11a.m., at the Fincastle Library. If you or a loved one is taking on the role of a financial caregiver, BBB has advice on legal terms and responsibilities, as well as how to recognize financial exploitation and abuse.

Fincastle Winter Market – Saturday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department Training Room (upstairs).

Botetourt County Courthouse: A Discussion & History – Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m., at the Fincastle Library. Get the inside scoop on the construction of a new courthouse and what’s moving and happening around it. Learn the history and significance of the courthouse in the community.