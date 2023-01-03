In keeping with the partnerships that Botetourt and Craig County have forged on a number of projects, the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce, through the strength of its business community and success of the 2022 Golf Tournament, presented a $500 gift card to the Craig County Department of Social Services for the area Food Bank. The director of Craig DSS, Patricia Franklin, was excited to receive a call making the arrangements from Maiya Ashby, Marketing and Community Relations Developer for Craig-Botetourt Electric, a Chamber Silver Partner.

The Chamber was happy to continue the tradition of giving to area Food Banks and was blessed to extend this generosity to Craig County for the first time. This gesture can only help express a willingness to help not only those in need, but also Craig County businesses that may have an interest in joining the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce. Just like Botetourt, Craig County places a strong emphasis on community, said Chamber Executive Director Khari K. Ryder. This small token is an extension of county-wide partnership with Craig, and Craig-Botetourt Electric that endeavor to see strong and healthy communities in the area.

Thank you to Food Lion Feeds, Winters Storage, and the many sponsors and volunteers of the 2022 Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament held at Ashley Plantation.

~ Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce