The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department celebrated its 75th birthday last Saturday. Guests had the pleasure of experiencing demonstrations, touching a truck, and enjoying the celebratory event at the department’s headquarters. Congressman Ben Cline, Delegate Terry Austin, and Fincastle Mayor Mary Bess Smith attended the celebration along with many of Fincastle’s friends and families.

During the event, Deputy Chief Ben Campbell presented a Lifetime Member badge to Sam Sprinkle, one of Fincastle’s lifetime members.