By Matt de Simone

The Town of Fincastle (in partnership with Botetourt County Schools, Historic Fincastle Inc., the Botetourt County Historical Society, Kiwanis Club of Botetourt, and the Botetourt County Chapter of the DAR,) opened up Main Street, Big Spring Park, and back streets last Saturday for visitors to walk around the historic roads and learn about life in Fincastle in the 1700s and early 1800s.

History guides posted up throughout the town giving visitors historical facts and directions about some of Fincastle’s history and historical sites. People visited the Wysong Blacksmith Shop learning about the trade and also life as a student inside a recreation of an old Botetourt County classroom. Local elementary students had the opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt, collecting information about some of Fincastle’s historic landmarks.

Additionally, the Botetourt County Historical Society (BCHS) opened the doors of the museum’s new location on Main Street offering visitors information about BCHS’s new digs, plans for future events, and the historical items on display throughout the building.