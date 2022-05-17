American Legion Post 240 will conduct a two-day donation event at the Bojangles in Daleville and the Tractor Supply off Plantation Road in Roanoke.

“We are asking everyone to please dig deep into their pockets so that we can continue meeting the needs of our veterans in the greater Botetourt County area,” said Adjutant Joel Eig.

Donations from the public have been used to fund four scholarships for students at Lord Botetourt to attend Boys State and Girls State; paid for two teenagers to participate in the Tire Rack Street Survival which teaches young driver how to react in adverse driving conditions; offered a Patriotic Scholarship to one senior who attends both BTEC and Lord Botetourt or James River; donated $1,700 to the New Castle High School to help students have food and coats over the Christmas season; prepared and distributed 25 goody bags to the veterans who live at Cave Creek Home for Adults in Troutville; donated funds to assist New Freedom Farm to help veterans via horse therapy; distribute Blue Star banners to parents who have children serving in the military; and donate funds to the canteen at the VA in Salem which allows veterans to purchase combs, toothbrushes, candy, etc. for their personal needs.”

“In order for Post 240 to continue to assists veterans in this area, we would greatly appreciate any and all donations collected on the weekend of May 27 and May 28,” Eig said.