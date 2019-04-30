By Aila Boyd aboyd@ourvalley.org

A “floor signing party” was held at the St. Jude Dream Home in Daleville last Wednesday.

Sponsors, local officials, and community members who have contributed to the building and furnishing of the house gathered to write messages on the foundation of the house before the flooring was installed.

The home, which is valued at $425,000, is being built by M.W. Dunbar Construction. It’s located in Ashley Plantation. With 2,688 square feet, the home features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, and vaulted ceilings.

Tickets for the dream home cost $100. The giveaway will take place on June 26. Other prizes include a Caldera Spas Tarinno hot tub courtesy of Water by Design and a $10,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Bank of the James.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (800) 834-5926 or at dreamhouse.org.

“Today is just awesome,” Mike Dunbar, owner of M.W. Dunbar Construction, said. “Getting to have all of these people in here to look around has been great.”

He explained that the people involved in the project aren’t doing it out of a desire for personal gain, rather out of a sincere drive to help parents and children who are faced with difficult circumstances.

Reagan Hunley and Lucas Young were on hand for the party. Hunley was previously treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Young, who is from Buchanan, has also spent time at St. Jude.

“It gives perspective to what we’re doing,” Dunbar said of having listened to the experiences that Hunley and Young have had at St. Jude.

Even though the house isn’t complete yet, Dunbar said, “We’ve come a long way.” In the days following the party, painting and the instillation of cabinets commenced. This week, grading on the outside is being conducted.

An open house will be held on May 18.

Over the past 26 years, St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has awarded more than 403 homes, raising more than $325 million.

Local sponsors include ABC News 13 and WYYD, M.W. Dunbar Construction. Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, and Bosch are the national sponsors.