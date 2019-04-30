By Aila Boyd aboyd@ourvalley.org

Georgia Knighton, former emergency medical services (EMS) chief at Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire and Rescue, was presented with a commendation from the House of Delegates for her more than 35 years of service to the citizens of Eagle Rock last Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

“I’m privileged to have the opportunity to recognize one of our retiring EMS chiefs. Georgia has been a staple in the fire and EMS community,” Jason Ferguson, chief of fire and EMS for Botetourt County, said. “We’d like to congratulate her on all that she has done and sincerely thank her for her dedication to the system over the years.”

Her decision to retire from the role of chief was made in January. Out of the more than 35 years that she has spent at Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire and Rescue, she has spent the last 10 as chief of EMS.

The commendation was offered by 19th District Delegate Terry Austin.

“I really like helping people. I got into this at a later stage in life than most people do because I didn’t get into it until I quit work. I got bored and I wanted something to do, so I was persuaded to go get my EMT (emergency medical technician). That was the first mistake I guess I made,” Knighton said.

Knighton expressed her thanks to her husband Larry, who has been driving an ambulance for her for 20 years. “Without a driver, I couldn’t have done what I’ve been doing,” she said.

She said that she plans to continue working in EMS until she is no longer able to climb into the ambulance. Besides, her certification is good for at least two more years, she added.

“Georgia, thank you for all that you’ve done over the years. I know there are many people out there that are very appreciative for what you’ve done and for helping take care of them,” Billy Martin, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said. “We hope you’ll have a good semi-retirement now.”