Wireless Zone stores across the nation – including the one at 24 Kingston Drive in Daleville – will be handing out backpacks full of school supplies to help students prepare for the school year and parents reduce their supply spending. The store will be donating backpacks between 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 while supplies last.
Along with getting a backpack filled with school supplies, students can also be entered into a sweepstakes where they could win a $10,000 college scholarship through the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway’s Big Impact. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at the local store during the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event. Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners.
