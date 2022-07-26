A local crossfit challenge kicks off in two weeks. Ronnie Clay, with the help of a few others, puts on the event as a fundraiser for Friends of Botetourt K9.

The event is titled “Kilos 4 K9’s,” at Big Lick Crossfit on Saturday, August 13 from noon until 9 p.m. They need sponsors and/or businesses to contribute to the organization to help the police K9’s and their handlers with training, gear, and all other canine needs.

Participants must be 18 years of age with a signed waiver required to begin the challenge. Participants are advised to bring their own cooler. Water and snacks will be provided.

Just want to let local businesses know that they can contribute towards the cost of putting on the fundraiser and/or give directly to FOB K9.

Friends of Botetourt K9 are also in need of volunteers for the Aug. 13 event and are looking for volunteers for all future events—particularly, the sunflower festival two weekends in September.

“I would love to get a bunch of people who want to support our Botetourt K9 officers/their handlers, and in turn, help keep our community safe,” Clay said in a recent interview.

A local handler and his K9 will putting on a demonstration for everyone at around 3:15 p.m. outside of the crossfit facility.

The Friends of Botetourt K9 was created to raise awareness of police canines, their accomplishments, foster community support of police dogs and officers, and provide assistance in meeting the needs of retired and active-duty police dogs in Botetourt County. Contributions go directly to assisting the K9 unit in various ways such as training, equipment, and more.

Interested participants may contact Kimberly Clay at 540–793–3793. To donate and learn more about the Friends of Botetourt K9, please visit fobk9.org/donate.