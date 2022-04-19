Garrett’s Bistro and Spirits, owned and operated by Amy and Daniel Garrett, will feature classic American fare with vegetarian options for herbivores. “We pride ourselves on using only the best ingredients in a relaxed and modern atmosphere,” Daniel Garrett said.

We have a myriad of wines from all over the world to suit any palette,” he continued. “Pair it with a meal by the glass or take a bottle home. We also serve a selection of domestic bottled beer and three locally brewed choices on tap, not to mention our fun and fantastic cocktails coming soon!

“Coming in for a work or study session? We’ve got you covered there too! Grab a cup of coffee, espresso, or choose from one of our tea options.

“We’ve been passionate about feeding our friends and family for ages now. While in Alaska, after our time serving in the military, we began exploring the idea of opening a restaurant. We moved to the area only a few years ago but fell instantly in love with Buchanan’s residents and natural beauty. When we learned that a restaurant in town was up for sale, we couldn’t help but feel our prayers had been answered,” Garrett said.

“Buchanan’s charm roped us in the moment we arrived. Everything, from its rich history to the winding adventure of the James River and Blue Ridge Parkway, captivated us. When we saw the breathtaking mural created by Lisa Floyd on the building that we rent, we knew it had to be ours.

“We have been so blessed to find a purpose here and bring our own family closer together. This opportunity means so much to us, and we simply cannot wait to see you at Garrett’s! We cannot wait to get event calendars up to plan holiday celebrations, patio parties, and other fun and exciting occasions with all of you!”

Hours of Operations are:

Grand Opening Weekend – May 13 and May 14

19386 Main Street, Buchanan

Monday & Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.