Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley is partnering with the Senior Classes from Lord Botetourt and James River High Schools to launch a home build in the Town of Buchanan. From April 25-29, the Senior Class at Lord Botetourt High School will send volunteers to the build site. Volunteers from the Senior Class at James River High School will be on site May 4-5. Together, the students will participate in a two-week blitz to build the flooring systems and frame and place all of the walls for the house.

Director of Development, Lane Guilliams said, “We are excited to engage community partners in building a home in Botetourt County. It’s inspiring to see the enthusiasm these groups have for partnering with us. Together, our work improves our communities.”

About Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley (HFHRV) is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing through constructing and rehabilitating homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter should be a matter of conscience and action for all.

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley works in partnership with homeowner families to build high-quality, affordable homes which are purchased by our partner families with no-profit mortgages. Homeowner mortgage payments are then cycled back into construction cost to offset expenses for the next home. For more information about Roanoke’s Habitat affiliate, please visit www.habitat-roanoke.org.