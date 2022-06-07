Last week, Virginia Lewis & Clark Legacy Trail, Inc. (VLCLT, Inc.) posted a press release on its Facebook page informing the public that the 2022 Virginia General Assembly approved the VLCLT’s budget amendment request to fund fabrication and installation of signage along Virginia trail routes/highways.

“We are beyond ecstatic – and grateful – to be able to visibly mark the trail and those structures on the highways that are Lewis & Clark-connected,” VLCLT’s press release stated. “As mentioned before, and based on the number of existing trail participating localities – 15 counties, 6 cities, and 9 towns with documented, proven ties to one or both explorers – we estimate an eventual grand total of more than 40 such signs.”

The number of signs includes both historical markers approved by the Virginia Department of Historical Resources and for which funding has been received and Table-Top signs, which will be funded through the VLCLT organization and its fundraising efforts.

VLCLT mentions a number of people and organizations upon whom accolades can be bestowed for their help in securing General Assembly funding.

“Many thanks go to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and Virginia Department of Transportation,” the release continues. “Many thanks go to the VLCLT, Inc. Board of Directors, VLCLT County/City Chairs and its historians, without whom the trail and related Virginia Lewis & Clark histories and stories would not be where it is today. And especially, many thanks go to our Virginia legislators who have supported this trail effort for several years, have encouraged us to not give up, and worked hard to make yesterday happen.

“So, a special public acclamation of our appreciation is given to Del. Terry Austin ( R-Counties of Alleghany, part Botetourt and Bedford Counties, City of Covington) who carried the bill and helped to obtain support from his colleagues. Thank you, Del. Austin.”

From Kip and Lyn Burton, VLCLT County Co-Chairs for the VLCLT, “We have been glad to support the building of the VLCLT. It has been exciting to see our history preserved and expanded in connection to Lewis & Clark in Virginia. Signage for this program will greatly enhance the identification of our key historic sites in Botetourt County.”

According to Peggy Crosson, VLCLT president, “It is because of the hard work these past 11 years of the VLCLT’s County/City Chairs in trail communities, like Kip and Lyn Burton of Botetourt County, that the important history of Meriwether Lewis & William Clark in Virginia, and the Virginia people and places in their lives, have been identified, stories revealed, and the trail developed and implemented. Congratulations is extended to the Burtons and to all other VLCLT County/City Chairs in Virginia.”

For more information about VLCLT, Inc.’s ongoing projects to raise awareness about the 258 mi. historic trail from Bristol to Charlottesville, visit http://www.valewisandclarklegacytrail.org/.