By Matt de Simone

Donna Boothe assumes the position of Botetourt County Treasurer on July 1 after being sworn into the position by the Honorable Joel Branscom at the Botetourt County Courthouse in Fincastle last Thursday. She replaces Bill Arney, who recently retired.

Boothe’s worked in Botetourt County for the last 26 years. She started out as Deputy Treasurer, then became a Certified Deputy Treasurer, and in 2014, Boothe was promoted to Bookeeper as well as being the Chief Deputy Treasurer. Boothe looks forward to the opportunities her new role presents.

Booth grew up in Carroll County. She currently lives in Troutville with her husband, Terry. Their daughter, Irina, lives in Richmond.

Boothe’s term runs from July 1 until October. In November, the county will hold a special election for treasurer. Boothe intends to run in the special election this fall.