The James River Knights wrestling team hosted the annual Knights Invitational Duals Tournament last Saturday in Springwood and finished second to Three Rivers District rival Glenvar. River won this tournament last year but the Knights had some injuries and sickness not allowing them to have a full lineup.

River had five wrestlers go undefeated on the day, Levi Walker, Caleb Shipwash, Craig Bowyer, Hunter Forbes and Chase Cuddy. A big highlight of the day was Levi Walker avenging his state finals loss last year with a pin over Will Moss of Marion High School.

“I’m very proud of Levi for avenging his state finals loss,” said River coach Bobby Stewart. “That leveled the playing field and was a big confidence booster and belief system match for him.”

River wrestled Glenvar in the championship match. The Highlanders came out on top but Stewart expects to turn the tables when many of the same wrestlers compete in the regional in February.

“I feel like we had a pretty good day,” said by Stewart. “Timmy Bennett, my 106-pounder, was out of the lineup due to a knee injury and my 220-pounder, Dakota Gilliam, fell ill late Friday night, keeping him out of the lineup. So we went in each match giving up 18 points and Glenvar is a formidable foe and getting stronger by the year and wrestled us better. We lost two matches that we shouldn’t have so that was a big deciding factor for us.

“I think if we get healthy we’ll have our way in the regions, but we have to be healthy and be on our A-game. I’m really excited for the guys that went undefeated on the day and I saw things on the mat that we have been teaching which is a plus when they’re doing what you’re training for.”

This Saturday the Knights will wrestle in the Western Albemarle Duals.

