By Aila Boyd

aboyd@mainstreetnewspapers.com

American Legion Post 240 welcomed representatives from several community organizations at its meeting last Thursday night to celebrate the fact that they joined together to help Craig County children who are in need.

The donation effort was initiated when Chuck Vassar, a member of Post 240, traveled to St. John the Evangelist in New Castle with his wife. While there, they were told by a woman that over 20 children in Craig County were getting ready be placed in foster care and were in “dire need” of clothing and winter coats. Upon hearing the news, a lightbulb went off inside Vassar’s head. He immediately started reaching out to different organizations that he thought might be able to help.

The membership of Post 240 voted to make a $500 contribution to Craig County Department of Social Services so that clothing and coats could be purchased for the children. AMVETS Post 240 on Tazewell Avenue in Roanoke quickly agreed to match the contribution. Additionally, Sassy Stichers donated 30 lap blankets to the children.

“Everybody here should feel good about the donation,” Vassar said. “When you do things that are worthwhile it adds a warmness to your heart. The donation helped out tremendously.”

Sassy Stichers, which operates entirely from donations, makes quilts and donates them to anyone who needs them. Last year, the organization donated 2,550 quilts. Despite its significant output last year, Sassy Stichers is without a permanent workspace, which is slowing down its efforts. McKee noted that the organization has been offered use of several temporary workspaces, but stressed that a permanent workspace is needed because of the nature of the work.

Vassar noted that Craig County officials were “pleased to get the lap blankets.”