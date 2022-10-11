A Botetourt grand jury met Monday, Oct. 3, in Fincastle and returned 77 indictments against the following 34 individuals:
CERTIFIED
- Christopher Brent Adkins of Buchanan, attempted grand larceny
- Randall Darnell Argabright Jr. of Blue Ridge, unauthorized use
- Shawn Patrick Blizzard of Rocky Mount, possession of methamphetamine
- Michael Anthony Bruce of Roanoke, second degree murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony (plus direct indictment)
- Roger Keith Deline of Buena Vista, possession of Schedule I/II drugs
- Ashley Marissa Devries of Blacksburg, four counts of child endangerment
- Johnny Webb Miller of Faber, Va., possession of ammunition by a felon
- Mary Louis Mitchem of Rock, W.Va., possession of methamphetamine
- Ryan Levi Moore of Daleville, grand larceny, two counts of credit card theft, two counts of forgery, credit card fraud (plus direct indictment)
- Jerry Lee Orange Jr. of Troutville, abduction
- Roger Lee Ray of Lexington, grand larceny
- Crystal Nicole Reed of Pulaski, possession of methamphetamine
- Ervin Roblero Perez of Roanoke, possession of methamphetamine
- Will Roger Witcher Jr. of Roanoke, child endangerment
DIRECT
- Kenneth John Balfore of Harrisonburg, forgery, uttering, false pretenses, identity theft
- Mauricio Noe Benitez-Mejia of Nashville, Tenn., involuntary manslaughter, maiming, reckless driving
- Michael Anthony Bruce, possession of ammunition by a felon
- Micha Jermaine Cammack of Roanoke, two counts of forgery
- Justin Anthony Gibson of Blue Ridge, embezzlement
- Violet Sue Hanley of Covington, credit card theft, credit card fraud
- Lauren Nicole Harrison of Blue Ridge, grand larceny
- Kathryn Brianna Hendricks of Roanoke, three counts of distributing cocaine, three counts of distributing fentanyl
- Jocelyn Marie Jessup of Roanoke, possession of cocaine
- Dustin Travis Johnson of Lexington, grand larceny
- Markell Lamar Jones of Roanoke, distributing fentanyl-subsequent
- Michael Carter Kidd of Helena, Ala., armed robbery
- Francis Giffin Lorimer of Daleville, five counts of possession child pornography
- Catherine Lorraine McDaniels of Blue Ridge, embezzlement
- Ryan Levi Moore of Daleville, driving under the influence, refusal
- Logan Stuart Perdue of Buchanan, three counts of distributing methamphetamine-subsequent, three counts of distributing fentanyl-subsequent
- Nancy Hayes Pressing of Christiansburg, willfully defiling a dead body, three counts of grand larceny, credit card theft, credit card fraud
- Michael Edward Spence of Troutville, possession of methamphetamine
- Ariana Marie Thomas of Salem, possession of methamphetamine
- Muhammad Shoaib Waqas of Woodbridge, Va., credit card theft, false pretenses
- Kaila Jo Weaver of Roanoke, two counts of distributing fentanyl, distributing heroin, distributing methamphetamine
Leave a Reply