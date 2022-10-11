Community service-minded individuals are invited to learn what the Botetourt Kiwanis Club is doing to serve the county when the club hosts “Night of Divine Wine.”

The event will be held October 20 at Stoney Brook Vineyards and Winery, 516 Stoney Battery Road, Troutville, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dress is casual.

Complimentary wine and cheese will be available while meeting Kiwanis members and hearing about the projects Kiwanis is doing for the children and community in the next year.

For more information, contact John Plenge at 540-855-7761 or Gary Dudley at 540-397-3984.