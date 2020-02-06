Everyone experiences loss of loved ones through death; sooner or later all will walk the journey of grief. A quote from Healing Hugs says, “I think the hardest part of losing someone isn’t saying goodbye, but rather learning how to live without them, always trying to fill the void, the emptiness that’s left inside your heart when they go.”

In order to find the way from mourning to healing and restoration, people may find that sharing their journey with a small group of others going through the same thing can help them reach a new joy and wholeness.

GriefShare was designed as a nondenominational program to help guide mourners through this season of grief with Biblical, Christian principles and lessons. The group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. They understand how you feel because they’ve been there.

GriefShare will be offered at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 19 Cedar Ridge Drive, Daleville, on Thursdays, February 13 through May 14. There will be two sessions offered each Thursday: the first from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., and the second in the evening from 6:30-8:30. The classes and materials are being offered to the general public free of charge. Donations may be made at the end of the sessions toward new workbooks for the next group.

Anyone is welcome and may join the 13-week study. If you cannot attend the first session, come when you can. You will be able to pick up any session you miss during the next series in the fall. Although registration is not required, it will help organizers be prepared with materials.

Call St. Mark’s UMC (992-3030) with questions or to register.