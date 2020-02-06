The Second Annual “Making Tracks for the Hungry Backpacks” 4×4 poker run is Saturday, Feb. 8, 12 p.m. Line up starts at 11 a.m. Proceeds go to Mill Creek Church Backpack Program.

The fee is $40 per vehicle ($30 will go toward backpacks and $10 will go for poker run).

The schedule is:

Registration and Drawing: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Dollar General, Fincastle

Winning payouts – 30 minutes after group arrives at Moose Lodge in Buchanan

Best Hand/Worst Hand – Winner

Stops: First Run will be announced day of

1st Card – Dollar General Fincastle

2nd Card – On the way to Kelley’s Market

3rd Card – Kelley’s Market at Gala

4th Card – Drive to Dagger Springs to Garden Mountain at top of mountain

5th Card – Drive to Buchanan Moose Lodge (final stop)

Payout will be given 30 minutes after group arrival. Food/drinks will be available 8 p.m.-midnight. The band Blue Connection (bluegrass band) will be performing upstairs; single $10, couple $15 (paid at the door).

Contact Steve Thrasher with any questions, (540) 632-3598, or Philip Simmons, (540) 797-1729.