The Botetourt Rotary Club Supporting At-Risk Youth project is one of the top 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program. The grant will fund suicide prevention training for James River High School Interact Club members, mental health and substance abuse counseling, and individual needs such as money for athletics, band, art and music lessons, college application fees, and other pro-social activities that will help teens avoid delinquent behavior, recognize their self-worth, and understand their importance in the community.

This year, 100 winning causes will be chosen, giving the Rotary Club a better chance to win a 25k grant. “We need you to rally behind our cause and cast your votes to help us,” a Rotary spokesman said. “Each email address you use will be allotted 10 votes per day from Wednesday, April 26-Friday, May 6. Please log in and cast your votes daily!”

Here’s how: click www.NeighborHoodAssist.com/entry/2041736 Botetourt Rotary Supporting Youth At-Risk. Winners will be announced June 7.

“Please forward this to your colleagues, friends and family to vote and help spread the word,” the spokesman said.