James River High School is accepting nominations for the annual Knights of Distinction Award. This award is designed to recognize former students, teachers, and staff members who have brought distinction to the school through their service to the school and community, contributions to society, personal character, honesty, and accomplishments in or out of school.

A selection committee will choose the final inductee who will be honored at the Senior Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, May 17 at 9:30 a.m. A plaque honoring the inductee will be placed in the school in recognition of the inductee’s achievements.

Former student nominees should have departed the school at least 10 years and faculty or staff nominees may no longer be full-time employees of the school. Go to the JRHS website, https://jrhs.bcps.k12.va.us/ to fill out the nomination form no later than April 29. Completed nomination forms must have two letters of recommendation included with their submission.

Email questions to Donna Cox at dcox@bcps.k12.va.us.