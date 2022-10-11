The board members of Historic Fincastle Inc. will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Fincastle Presbyterian Church. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary, and refreshments will follow.

Along with a review of the past year’s events and activities, Mike Pulice, Architectural Historian, Western Region, will present a talk on the architecture found in Fincastle. There will also be an update on the project to bring attention to the history of the “real” Academy Hill, and attendees will have the opportunity to view the new Academy Hill historic marker sign which will be erected later this year.

HFI members and all interested residents are invited to attend the meeting.