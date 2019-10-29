Blacksburg High School hosted the annual Metro Cross Country Meet last week and the Bruins won both the boys’ and girls’ team titles. The 46th annual Metro was run over 5K at Blacksburg High School.

The Lord Botetourt boys finished eighth and James River was 12th among 20 schools in the boys’ competition. River’s Cole Miller had the best time among the locals with an eighth place finish in 17:27. Alistair Bushey of Blacksburg won the race in 16:18.

Also scoring for River were Camden Powell in 34th, Isaac Bell in 89th, Samuel Worsley in 113th and Nathan Etzler in 128th. There were 188 boys who finished the race.

For LB, freshman Tyler Meade had the best time in 17:54 for an 18th place finish. Also scoring were Evan Poff in 37th, Evan Gates in 46th, Alex Hawkins in 49th and Cole Stetler in 54th place.

In the girls’ race LB was ninth among 15 schools. Kylie Cooper of Franklin County was the individual winner in 19:24.

Botetourt’s fastest finish was by freshman Gracie Barron, who was 30th in 22:24. Also scoring were Katie Cross in 50th, Anna Hoover in 57th, Karly Burks in 61st and Katlyn Haggerty in 62nd. There were 133 girls in the race.

River did not have a team entered but two girls ran individually. Abbagail Link was 46th in 22:52 and Kaylee Cox had a personal best at 24:05 for 73rd.

LB and River will both compete in region meets next Wednesday, November 6. The Cavaliers will run in the Region 3D meet at Abingdon while James River is at the Region 2C meet at Green Hill Park in Roanoke County.

1 of 6