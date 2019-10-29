The Region 2C volleyball tournament will be held next week at sites to be determined. At press time the James River girls still didn’t know where, or if, they would play.

The Virginia High School League has a new system this year for Region 2C. The 14 teams in the region were divided into four “pods,” with two pods having four schools and the other two having three. James River is in a four-team pod with Floyd County, Glenvar and Alleghany.

The top two teams in each pod make the regional, along with two “wild card” teams that were not included in the original eight. They will be determined by overall point ranking as 10 of the 14 teams advance.

“They change the system every year,” said River coach Dave McGee. “I don’t know why they don’t just take all 16. It’s only one more game.”

The regular season is in the final week and River is on the bubble between second and third in the pod, with Floyd County locked in at the top. If River does not finish second the Knights would have a shot at one of the wild card spots, but that’s still to be determined. River finishes the regular season on Thursday at home against a strong Giles team.

The Knights come into Thursday’s game with an overall record of 8-14. They lost to Floyd in an “intra-pod” match last Thursday, 25-18, 29-27 and 25-21.