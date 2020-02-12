A Basic Hunter Education course will be held Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Fincastle Library meeting room in Fincastle. The course is free; however, registration is required. To register, go online to https://register-ed.com/programs/virginia/60-virginia-basic-hunter-education-course/agency and scroll to the March 21 date. This Hunter Education course is designed to teach safe firearms handling, hunting safety principles of conservation and sportsmanship. Students will handle numerous training firearms during the class to demonstrate safe handling procedures.

All students must complete a Today’s Hunter self-study requirement prior to the class. The chapter review exercises from the self-study must be submitted to the instructors upon arrival to the class. You may download the Study Guide from the VA DGIF website: http://bookstore.kalkomey.com/products/todays-hunter-in-virginia-pdf.