2020 BCPS Division Spelling Bee winners
February 12, 2020

School alternates in the Botetourt Spelling Bee are: Austin Myers, Breckinridge; Lilly Falls, Buchanan; Kaela Riddle, Central Academy; Adrianna Rodriguez, Cloverdale; Aman Boston Colonial Elementary; Brooklyn Hayslett, Eagle Rock; Isaac Mays, Greenfield; Alexa Gurley, Read Mountain; and Asher Bolinsky, Troutville.

The Botetourt County Public School Division Spelling Bee was held on February 6 at Lord Botetourt High School. The division winner is Ella Johnston from Read Mountain Middle and the alternate is Lincoln Kellerman from Greenfield Elementary. The winning word was lacrosse.

School champions in the Botetourt Spelling Bee were Mark Voight, Breckinridge; Cheyenne Kuykendall, Buchanan; Damien Mitchell, Central Academy; Brody Wilhoit, Cloverdale; Kinsley Milko, Colonial; Trey Hipes, Eagle Rock; Lincoln Kellerman, Greenfield, Ella Johnson, Read Mountain; and John Moughrabi, Troutville.