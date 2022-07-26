Eagle Rock Library welcomed guests to a “Bigfoot Day” event earlier this month for a full-scale family-friendly celebration of the Bigfoot legend, local folklore, and the search for fact over fiction.

Bil Lepp, a multiple award-wining storyteller, author, and recording artist who penned the book “The Monster Stick,” spoke to guests during the event. Kids ready to find Bigfoot tracks learned how to identify animal tracks and make track impressions. Guests examined pellets and scat to learn what an animal has eaten and theorize what a creature like Bigfoot might eat. Muddy Squirrel, Mountain Castles Soil & Water, BBB, and Botetourt County Public Schools contributed to the event as well.