Open Studios-Botetourt’s popular artist demonstrations return at Stoney Brook Vineyards, 516 Stoney Battery Road, Troutville, on Saturday, August 6 from noon to 5 p.m. Artist demonstrations will be held in the air-conditioned Gathering Room at 1, 2, 3, and 4 p.m. Plus, there will be an art show set up on the covered porch with examples of art by all the 2022 artists on the tour.

The afternoon’s artist demonstrations begin with JD Martin hand building a clay animal at 1 p.m. Ed Bordett will paint an impressionist landscape in oil at 2 p.m. Dan Henderson will show and explain the photography process with his historic camera at 3 p.m. Brett LaGue will paint a watercolor sketch at 4 p.m.

The Open Studios-Botetourt self-guided driving art tour will return for its 12th year on October 22 and 23. “Art in the Country” will feature 18 artists in nine locations opening their workshops and studios to the public. For more information, go to https://openstudiosbotetourt.com.

The artists thank their sponsors: Botetourt County Tourism, Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Bank of Botetourt and Stoney Brook Vineyards.