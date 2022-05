A free National Wild Turkey Foundation Jakes Fishing Rodeo will be held at Thrasher’s Pond in Springwood on Saturday, May 28 for girls and boys ages 17 and under. Registration is at 9 a.m. and fishing begins at 10 a.m.

Free lunch and fishing poles will be given to Jakes and prospective Jakes.

To sign up, call 540-797-6557 or 304-647-5724.